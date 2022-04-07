Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway takes stake worth $4.2 billion in HP

By Metro US

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed on Wednesday that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP Inc, the latest in a series of large investments by the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett.

The investment was revealed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and was worth about $4.2 billion based on HP’s closing stock price of $34.91.

HP shares rose about 7.6% in after-hours trading following the disclosure.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

