His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation given by the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid- 19), and after reviewing the report of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the Corona pandemic, and in the interest of the health and safety of all members of society, it decided the following:

First:

1- According to the work need, no more than (80%) of the total number of employees in the government sector in each entity conducts their work at their workplace, while the remaining number of employees conducts their work remotely from their homes or upon request, as the case may be, with the exception of This includes the military, security and health sectors.

2- No more than (80%) of the total number of workers in the private sector in each entity conducts their work at their workplace, and the remaining number of them conduct their work remotely from their homes, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the concerned authorities, determines the necessary activities excluded from this the decision.

3- Continuing to allow meetings for employees and workers in the governmental and private sectors present at their workplace in the presence of no more than (15) people who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, with the presence of (5) people among the (15) people who have not completed Or they did not receive doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, provided that the rest of the meetings are (remotely) using modern technical means.

4- Obligating all employees and workers in the government and private sectors to conduct a rapid test for the Corona virus (Rapid Antigen) approved by the Ministry of Public Health, on a weekly basis, for employees and workers who have not received or completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and employees and workers are exempted from conducting this examination. Those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and those who have recovered from the disease, and whose health condition, according to a medical report approved by the Ministry, has been transferred from taking the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

5- Continuing to work to oblige all citizens and residents when leaving the house for any reason to wear masks, except in the case of the person himself while driving the vehicle or with his family.

6- Continuing to oblige all citizens and residents to activate the EHTERAZ application on smart phones when leaving the house for any reason.

7 – Continuing to open mosques to perform daily duties and Friday prayers, and not to allow entry to children under the age of (7), while adhering to the precautionary measures determined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, while continuing to close toilets and ablution facilities.

8- Allowing the presence of a maximum of (10) people who have completed doses of (Covid-19) vaccine or a maximum of (5) people if all or any of them did not complete or did not receive doses of (Covid-19) vaccine in closed places in homes and councils, Allowing the presence of a maximum of (20) people who have completed doses of (Covid-19) vaccine, or a maximum of (10) people who have completed doses of (Covid-19) vaccine with those who did not complete or did not receive doses of (Covid-19) vaccine in open places In homes and councils.

9- Allowing weddings to be held in wedding halls in hotels and independent wedding halls only, provided that the number of attendees does not exceed (40) people, and that 75% of those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine should be among that number.

10- Continuing to allow gatherings or sitting in public parks, beaches and the Corniche with a maximum of (10) people or family members residing in the same house, and individual sports such as walking, running and cycling are allowed, while continuing to close the playgrounds and exercise equipment in those places, and allowing By opening private beaches not exceeding (40%) of the capacity.

11- Continuing to work to oblige all citizens and residents when leaving and moving for any reason not to have more than four people in the vehicle, including the driver of the vehicle, with the exception of family members residing in the same house when leaving and moving in vehicles.

12- Continuing to work on what was decided to reduce the number of people transported by buses to half the bus capacity, while taking precautionary measures and measures.

13- Continuing the operation of metro services and public transport services, not exceeding (30%) of the capacity throughout the week, taking into account the closure of places designated for smoking, and not allowing food and drink in the mentioned means of transport.

14- Continuing to allow the opening of driving schools and providing their services, not exceeding (30%) of the absorptive capacity, provided that all workers who start work in the school are from those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

15- Continuing to allow the opening of theaters and cinemas and the provision of their services not exceeding (30%) of the capacity, provided that (75%) of the customers who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and not allowing the entry of children without ( 12) years old.

16- Continuing to allow educational centers and private training centers to provide their services not exceeding (30%) of the absorptive capacity, provided that all trainers who start work in these centers are from those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

17- Continuing to allow the opening of nurseries and the provision of their services not exceeding (30%) of the absorptive capacity, provided that all workers who start work in nurseries are from those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

18- Continuing to allow the opening of museums and public libraries without exceeding 50% of the capacity.

19- Continuing to allow educational sessions to be held in centers designated for people with special needs, with no more than (5) people in one session, provided that all trainers who start work in those centers are from those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

20- Continuing to allow professional sports training, whether in closed or open spaces, and to allow preparatory training for local and international tournaments approved by the Ministry of Public Health, and to allow the training of amateurs with a maximum of (20) people in open spaces who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine and ( 10) People in enclosed spaces who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, with no public attendance allowed.

21- Continuing to allow the organization of local and international sporting events after obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Public Health, and to allow the presence of no more than (30%) of the capacity of the public in open spaces, provided that among that percentage (75%) of the public who have completed vaccine doses (Covid-19), and allowing the presence of no more than (20%) of the capacity of the public in closed places, provided that they have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

22- Allow the organization of conferences, exhibitions and events with a capacity not exceeding (30%), after obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Public Health.

23- Allowing the work of commercial complexes with a capacity not exceeding (50%), allowing children under 12 years of age to enter, and allowing the opening of common restaurant yards within the commercial complexes, provided that it does not exceed (30%) of the capacity of those yards, and allowing the opening of all chapels in those complexes, with the continuation of closing the dressing rooms in those complexes.

24 – Continuing to allow restaurants and cafes to provide food and beverages according to the following:

A- A capacity card that does not exceed (50%) for restaurants and cafes that have the “Clean Qatar” certificate, and a capacity card that does not exceed (30%) for restaurants and cafes that meet the conditions you specify. Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in open spaces.

B – A capacity card that does not exceed (30%) for restaurants and cafes that have a “Clean Qatar” certificate, and a capacity card that does not exceed (15%) for restaurants and cafes that meet the conditions determined by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, provided that all customers have completed vaccine doses. (Covid-19), indoors.

25- Permitting the work of rental boats, tourist yachts and pleasure boats, provided that all workers in those boats and yachts have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and that the number of passengers on those boats and yachts does not exceed (50%) of its capacity and a maximum of (15). A person who has completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, while allowing the presence of (3) within the mentioned percentage of those who did not complete or did not receive doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and the owners of personal boats and yachts, if used, are obligated to the percentage, number and controls referred to.

26- The continuation of the work of the popular markets throughout the week, with a capacity not exceeding (50%), and the entry of children under 12 years of age.

27- Continuing the work of wholesale markets with a capacity not exceeding (50%), and allowing entry to children under 12 years of age.

28- Continuing to allow the opening of beauty and barbershops with a capacity not exceeding (30%), provided that all workers in those facilities and clients have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

29- Continuing to allow the opening of amusement parks and all recreational centers according to the following:

A- A capacity not exceeding (30%) for amusement parks and recreational centers in open spaces.

B- A capacity not exceeding (20%) for amusement parks and indoor entertainment centers, provided that 75% of the customers who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine are among that percentage.

30- Continuing to allow the opening of health clubs, physical training clubs, massage services, sauna and steam rooms, jacuzzi services, and Moroccan and Turkish baths, provided that it does not exceed (40%) of the capacity, provided that all workers in those facilities and customers have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

31- Continuing to allow the opening of swimming pools and water parks according to the following:

A- A capacity not exceeding (40%) for all swimming pools and water parks in open spaces.

B- A capacity not exceeding (20%) for all indoor swimming pools and water parks, and only customers who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine are allowed to enter.

32- Continuing to allow the provision of medical services in private health care facilities, not exceeding (80%) of the capacity of these facilities.

33- Continuing to allow cleaning and hospitality companies to provide their services through their workers who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, whether in one or more homes, and allowing cleaning and hospitality services to be provided to the facilities contracting with them during working hours with a capacity not exceeding 50%, from Through its employees who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

Second: Compliance with health requirements, procedures, precautionary measures and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health shall be taken into consideration.

Third: The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other government agencies – each within its jurisdiction – shall take the necessary measures in this regard, to ensure compliance with the health requirements and the prescribed precautionary measures and procedures.

Fourth: These decisions shall be effective as of Friday 18/6/2021, until further notice.

The Council took note of the continuation of the blended education system for all public and private universities, schools and kindergartens, and the current travel and return policy to the State of Qatar.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approving a draft law on the Shura Council, and referring it to the Shura Council.

The draft law included provisions related to the following:

Emphasis on the independence of the financial and administrative council as the constitutional institution that undertakes legislation and oversight over the executive authority.

Organizing the legal status of a member of the Shura Council, whether in terms of the rights assigned to him, or the duties and prohibitions imposed on him.

With regard to rights, the draft law organizes and guarantees the rights of council members to express an opinion, immunity from criminal procedures, and job retention rules for members working in government agencies, as well as exempting them from certain job situations, and ensuring their return to their job after membership ends.

The law also regulated the remuneration of the chairman, vice-chairman and members, and this remuneration was estimated in proportion to the duties of membership and the requirements of full-time commitment to it, and in light of the duties and prohibitions imposed on a member of the Shura Council, and in proportion to the duties of each of the president, vice-chairman and members.

With regard to duties and prohibitions, which the constitution requires regulating by law, the draft law includes them, including:

– The obligation to disclose cases of conflict of interests, property and sources of income, and to notify gifts.

– That the member’s transactions and actions are at a fair price and without including the member’s capacity in the assessment of this price.

Establishing controls regarding the member’s access to credit facilities.

– Prohibition of the member’s dealings with government agencies except in accordance with the principles of transparency, equality, equal opportunities and freedom of competition.

The draft law also prohibited the Speaker and his deputy from practicing any commercial activity or a commercial or non-commercial profession.

– Likewise, a member of the Council is prohibited from any professional, commercial or other work or activity, in a manner that contradicts the duties and requirements of membership.

Reflecting the status of the elected council and its independence, the draft law guarantees the council the independent competence to draw up and approve its budget, and for its employees to have a special regulation for human resources.

One of the main provisions included in the new draft law is to ensure that the current internal regulations of the Shura Council continue to operate in a manner that does not conflict with the conditions of the elected council, so that the elected council assumes its competencies and powers, immediately after its election and without delay, until it sets its new internal regulations.

Second – Taking the necessary measures to issue a draft law on the arrangements for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, after the Cabinet reviewed the recommendation of the Shura Council on the draft law.

Third – Approval of the following two draft laws and their referral to the Shura Council:

1- A draft law amending some provisions of the Qatar Financial Center Law promulgated by Law No. (7) of 2005.

2- A draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (34) of 2005 regarding free zones.

Fourth – Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Public Health to amend some tables attached to each of Law No. (9) of 1987 in the matter of combating narcotics and dangerous psychotropic substances and regulating their use and trafficking, and Law No. (19) of 1993 regarding the regulation of the circulation of psychoactive substances.

Fifth – Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to form a disciplinary board for auditors.

The preparation of the draft decision comes within the framework of activating the provisions of Law No. (8) of 2020 regulating the audit profession.

Sixth – Approval of a draft protocol between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Ukraine (the Cabinet) to amend the agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Ukraine (the Cabinet) regarding the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of financial evasion with respect to taxes on income.

Seventh – The Cabinet reviewed the following two issues and took the appropriate decision:

1- The semi-annual report of the Committee for Regulating Non-Qatari Ownership and Use of Real Estate on its work during the period from 10/6/2020 to 4/6/2021.

This committee established in the Ministry of Justice has several specializations, including: proposing areas in which non-Qatari people are allowed to own and use real estate, and suggesting terms and conditions for non-Qatari ownership and use of real estate.

2- The first annual report on the results of the work of the National Committee on Women, Children, the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities during the year 2020.