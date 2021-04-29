His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this evening through visual communication technology.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr.Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) And decided the following:

1- Amending his previous decision to stop providing medical services in private health care facilities, except in emergency cases, and to allow any of these facilities to provide some of their medical services that can be provided through modern means of communication, by permitting private health care facilities to provide their services without It exceeds 50% of the capacity of these establishments.

2- This decision shall take effect from Thursday, 4/29/2021, until further notice.

3- Work continues with the previous measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law on measures for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and its referral to the Shura Council.

Second – Approval of a draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Sultanate of Oman regarding the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with regard to taxes on income and capital.

Third – Take the necessary measures to ratify the Maritime Transport Agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.