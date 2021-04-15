His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this evening through visual communication technology.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him” on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking God Almighty to return it to His Highness with good health and happiness, and to our dear country and its honorable people And those who reside on its land with greater goodness, prosperity and development under the wise leadership of His Highness, and the Arab and Islamic nations shall have security, peace and stability.

In view of the current conditions in the country as a result of the second wave of the (Covid-19) pandemic, and in implementation of the noble directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, by supporting and providing financial and economic incentives to the private sector and mitigating the economic consequences of the pandemic, it was adopted. The Council of Ministers has additional support packages for the sectors affected by the closures resulting from the precautionary measures to deal with the spread of (Covid-19), as follows:

1- Exemption from electricity and water fees for closed sectors until the end of September 2021.

2- Extending the National Guarantees Program at Qatar Development Bank until the end of September 2021.

3- Extending the interest exemption period for an additional year for the National Guarantees Program to become two years without interest, in addition to two years of payment with interest that does not exceed the Qatar Central Bank rate + 2%.

4- Raising the limits of financing salaries and wages for closed sectors to 15 million riyals for a single personal card while retaining the rest of the relevant terms and conditions.

5- Qatar Central Bank continues to support the liquidity of local banks as needed.

Then the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the Council expressed its satisfaction with the progress of the vaccination process against Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar, where (1,168) have been skipped. 087) dose of the vaccine since the start of the national vaccination program, and the percentage of people who received the first dose of vaccination reached (27%) of the total population and the percentage of people who received the two doses (15%) of the total population, thus the State of Qatar ranked ninth on The level of the world in the percentage of people who received the vaccination, and the Council praised this achievement and the plans and programs put in place to vaccinate the entire population in the country.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Take the necessary measures to issue a draft law on mortgaging movable funds, after the Council of Ministers reviewed the recommendation of the Shura Council on the draft law.

The project aims to enable companies and individuals to obtain bank loans with the guarantee of mortgaged movables, as well as contribute to reducing the cost of loans by creating a guarantee for banks to reduce the risk of defaulting payments, thus supporting small and medium enterprises and their contribution to the national economy.

Among the provisions included in the draft law are those related to the scope of application, the establishment of the electronic registry in the Qatar Central Depository of Securities, the data to be recorded in the register, the establishment and enforcement of the right of mortgage, and the rights of the mortgagee.

Second – Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (1) of 2019 regulating the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activity.

The draft law includes amending Article (7) of the law so that non-Qatari investors may own up to (100%) of the capital of Qatari shareholding companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Third – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Finance to apply the requirements of the substantial activity to the economic activities practiced in the State of Qatar.

Fourth – Approval of a draft protocol amending some provisions of the agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the government of Bermuda regarding the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of financial evasion with regard to income taxes.

Fifth – Take the necessary measures to ratify an agreement between the State of Qatar and the United Nations regarding the establishment of a United Nations office in the State of Qatar affiliated with the Office of Counter-Terrorism in support of the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism program related to “establishing an international main center for behavioral visions to combat terrorism as a program office affiliated with the United Nations in Qatar”.