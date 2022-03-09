His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council of Ministers listened to the explanation given by Her Excellency Dr. Hanan bint Muhammad Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), and after reviewing the report of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the plan to gradually lift the imposed restrictions. As a result of the Corona pandemic, it decided the following:

First:

1- Lifting the restrictions imposed on the absorptive capacity and the permitted number of means of transportation and open and closed public and private places, taking into account clause (2) of this decision.

2- Entry to closed public places shall be in accordance with the following:

A- All citizens, residents, and visitors who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, those recovering from the disease, and people whose health condition prevents them from taking the vaccine, based on a medical report from the authorities determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

b- All citizens, residents and visitors who did not complete or did not receive doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine at a rate not exceeding (20%) of the capacity after conducting a rapid test for the Corona virus (Rapid Antigen) approved by the Ministry of Public Health, for public places Closed the following:

– Physical training clubs.

– wedding parties.

Sports events.

– Conferences, exhibitions and events.

– Restaurants and cafes.

– Amusement parks and entertainment centers.

Swimming pools and water parks.

– Theaters and cinemas.

Provided that the rapid test for the Corona virus was conducted during the (24) hours prior to entering those closed places.

3- Adherence to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health for holding any conference, exhibition or event.

4- The continuation of all employees in the government sector carrying out their work at their place of work, and allowing all workers in the private sector to carry out their work at their place of work.

5- Continuing to oblige all employees and workers in the public and private sectors to conduct a rapid test for the Corona virus (Rapid Antigen) approved by the Ministry of Public Health, on a weekly basis, for employees and workers who have not received or completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, and they are exempted from conducting that examination. Employees and workers who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine, those who have recovered from the disease and people whose health condition prevents them from taking the vaccine based on a medical report from the authorities determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

6- Obligating all citizens, residents and visitors to wear masks in all closed public places, and not obligating them to wear masks in open public places unless they are within the public activities organized in markets, exhibitions and during events.

All workers in establishments, whose nature of work requires being in open spaces and communicating with customers, must wear masks during their work period.

7- Continuing to obligate all citizens, residents and visitors to activate the EHTERAZ application on smart phones when leaving the house for any reason.

8- Continuing to allow wedding parties to take place, taking into account the restrictions imposed on the entry of people who did not complete or did not receive doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

Second: Compliance with the health requirements, procedures, precautionary measures and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health shall be taken into consideration.

Third: The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and other government agencies – each within its jurisdiction – take the necessary measures in this regard, to ensure compliance with health requirements, precautionary measures and measures and established controls.

Fourth: These decisions shall come into force as of Saturday 3/12/2022, until further notice.