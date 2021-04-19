Can You Change Jobs in Qatar Even If Your RP Has Expired?

Is an expatriate worker in Qatar allowed to transfer to a new employer even if his/her Residence Permit (RP) has expired? The answer is yes.

If you are planning to switch jobs in Doha , but your RP has reached its expiration date, it is possible – provided the job transfer has been processed within 90 days from the date your permit expires and in the following conditions:

• The employer is required to submit an additional contract in case of hiring a worker temporarily (Ayara) to the main job contract of the worker.

• According to the amended article No. 67, the employer who requested to hire an expat worker temporarily, will submit an additional contract to the main job contract signed by employer and expatriate worker which will be endorsed by the Labour Ministry.

• The expatriate will notify the department concerned at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) following the procedures in this regard.

• The residency permit of expat should be valid or within 90 days from the date of expiry unless it expired for the reasons which are not in his/her control.

• As per the amended article No. 65, the work organisation of the expatriate will be changed according to the rules and regulation in this regard.

• According to the Article No 3 of the decision, all authorities concerned should implement this decision from next day of the publication of the Official Gazette, that was in September 2020.

Finding Qatar jobs for expats is easier with the help of a staffing recruitment in Doha .

The above changes in Qatar Labour Law came in the decision of the Minister of Interior No. 51 of 2020 amending some provisions of executive regulations of the Law No. 21 of 2015 about regulating the entry and exit of expatriates and their residency.

The Gazette was posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Justice.

The article No. 1 of the decision of the Minister of Interior No. 51 of 2020 stipulated to replace the text of the article No. 65 and 67 of the executive regulation of the Law No. 21 of 2015.