Application for Jobs in Qatar with Canceled or Banned Residence Permit RP

All newcomers wishing to work and live in Qatar require a Work Residence Permit (commonly referred to as an RP) for which they will need a Qatari employer? (company or individual).

According to Hukoomi, Qatar’s eGovernment Portal, it is typically the responsibility of the employer to handle all paperwork required to obtain the RP on behalf of the expatriate.

Work Residence Permits are renewed annually by the expatriate’s employer. But, what happens if your RP is cancelled or if you have been blacklisted in Qatar? Can you still apply for new job opportunities in Qatar?

Here’s what the law says:

RP Expiration/Termination/Cancellation

Once your employer/sponsor cancels your RP, you are allowed only 30 days to stay in Qatar. The good news however is — you can return to the country for a new employment immediately, once granted with a new visa.

An expat with a new contract to work in Qatar can even get back the next day.

What is the grace period given to an expat after RP expiry or cancellation?

Expired RP

After your RP’s expiry date, your sponsor can re-activate it within 3 months without paying a penalty.

• Grace Period: 90 days

• Penalty: QR 10 every day

As per Hukoomi, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) allows individuals and companies in Qatar to renew RPs online for 1 to 3 years. The service is available for Qataris, residents, and companies holding Qatari Smart ID Cards. RP re-activation should be done 3 months prior to the expiry date.

How to re-activate RP online?

• Log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of MOI.

• Click on “Residency Services” and then “Restore Residency.”

• Renewal for people: select the QID number to be renewed (maximum five numbers at a time).

• Renewal for companies: select the QID number to be renewed ( twenty numbers at a time), and click “Add.”

• Pick the renewal time for the chosen RP.

• Choose the delivery option for the new residence permit.

• Pay the relevant charges.

You can also renew your RP via the Metrash2 application.

RP renewal fees

QR 500 for wife, children, and family sponsorships.

QR 1,000, for employees supported by companies, institutions, and shops.

QR 300, employees on personal sponsorships, workers, farmers, and sailors.

There is a 20% discount, at the particular situation of 3-year renewal (for personal sponsorship, companies, wife, children, and family sponsorship).

An extra QR 20 is to be paid if Qatar Post is selected for delivery.

RP renewal tracking

You can check if your RP has just been renewed through the MoI site: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/entrance/MOIInternet/administrations/

How can I cancel my RP online?

As per the Hukoomi platform, a valid RP for people under a company or personal sponsorships can be canceled online. The service is available for Qataris, residents, companies, and organizations holding the Qatari Smart ID Cards.

Log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of the MOI.

Click on “Residency Services” and then “Drop Residency”.

Enter the RP numbers to be canceled.

Pay charges online.

Print payment receipt.

Applicable charges for residence permit cancellation are as per the following:

• For personal sponsorship: QR 20

• For company sponsorship: QR 50

How to check if my RP is canceled?

You can check the validity of your RP through this MoI’s website: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/entrance/MOIInternet/administrations/requests

Blacklisted/Banned

New Job offer from a new employer is all you need to come back to Qatar in case you are facing a work ban.

Previously, those who resign and leave their jobs in Qatar face a two-year ban before getting a new visa to return to the country. The new law abolishes this ban and those who complete their contracts under the law can come to Qatar the next day of their departure if they get new job offers.

The amended labour law abolishes ‘kafala’ or ‘sponsorship system.’ Hence, a person who had previously worked in Qatar will not have to seek the approval of his former sponsor if he is recruited by a new employer.

Workers who complete their contracts easily can get back without facing any ban. This means, if you have worked in Qatar and then left the country, you can come back without NOC if you have a new offer by a new employer.

Access Denied

However, Article 26 stipulates that if a foreign worker is banned as a punitive measure, and he did not appeal his dismissal or if his plea was rejected by a court, then he cannot get back to Qatar prior to completion of four (4) years.

If any expatriate is blacklisted for their involvement in any criminal activity then as per legal policies, they cannot enter Qatar and any of the Gulf States.

According to a news report from Arab Times, the GCC countries including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have started implementing travel bans for any expatriate booked for any criminal offense from entering their territories and applying for new jobs.

This law is a part of the GCC security act. Moreover, the country which deports such expats would have the right to take their fingerprints and circulate and share them with the other GCC countries so as to protect the Gulf countries from any hazard.

