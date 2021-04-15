Capital Facts for Doha, Qatar

Doha is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the site where Qatar Electricity and Water Corporation built the world’s biggest drinking water storage tank. The gigantic water tank holds 436,633 cubic meters (115.35 million US gallons, 96.05 million Imperial gallons). 2021

Local nicknames for Doha range from “City of Sports” to “Sandpit” and “Do’Hell” for its fireball temperatures.

The Middle Eastern sovereign state of Qatar is the world’s richest country in terms of GDP per capita based on the latest metrics at research portal RichestCountryReports.com.

Research website numbeo ranks Doha in the top 42% compared to the 250 cities evaluated on its overall quality of life index at June 2020. Doha scored relatively well on index factors such as safety (second-best behind China’s Qindao), purchasing power (strongest 24%), property price to income ratio (lowest 28%), traffic commute time (fastest 29%) and health care (best 31%). However, Doha rates in the bottom 4% for its sweltering climate while pollution is another serious issue for Qatar’s capital city (worst 37%).

Doha is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the site where Qatar Electricity and Water Corporation built the world’s biggest drinking water storage tank. The gigantic water tank holds 436,633 cubic meters (115.35 million US gallons, 96.05 million Imperial gallons).

Doha is also credited with the longest drilled oil well anywhere, BD-04-A. Owned by Maersk Oil Qatar and Qatar Petroleum, the record oil well boasts a total length of 40,320 feet (12,289.5 meters) measured depth below rotary table.

Not only is Qatar the first Middle Eastern country to host a women’s tennis tournament, its capital city is the venue for ongoing International Tennis Federation ladies’ tournaments. One of these tournaments featured record prize money totaling US$4.45 million and the largest single guaranteed payout for women’s tennis at $1.485 million.

From an international trade perspective, Qatar shipped an estimated US$73 billion worth of goods around the globe in 2019. Its most valuable exports include petroleum gases (48.3% of Qatar’s global total), crude oil (25.1%), refined petroleum oils (12.7%), ethylene polymers (2.6%), nitrogenous fertilizers (2%), aluminum (1.8%), rare gases including hydrogen (0.7%), and jewelry (0.6%) according to the International Trade Centre.

Capital Facts for Doha, Qatar: Quick Reference