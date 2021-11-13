China’s Xi, Biden to meet virtually on Tuesday Asia time – Chinese foreign ministry

AvatarBy 

0

comments

Posted on 

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday morning, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

qatar airways

The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common interests, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

The White House had said on Friday that the two would hold the virtual meeting on Monday night U.S. time to discuss “ways to responsibly manage” bilateral competition and “to work together where our interests align”.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by William Mallard)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY