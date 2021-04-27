Al Salam International Company (a Qatari public shareholding company) announced the quarterly financial statements for the period ending on March 31, 2021, where the net profit amounted to 11 million and 497 thousand and 223 riyals, compared to a net loss of 29 million and 688 thousand and 484 riyals for the same period of the year 2020.

According to a statement reported by the Qatar Stock Exchange website today, earnings per share reached 0.01 Qatari riyals in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss per share of 0.026 Qatari riyals for the same period of 2020.

In another context, Dlala Brokerage and Investment Holding Company (a Qatari public shareholding company) announced the quarterly financial statements for the period ending on March 31, 2021, where the net profit amounted to 3 million and 795 thousand riyals, compared to a net profit of 2 million and 351 thousand Qatari riyals for the same period from The year is 2020.

Earnings per share amounted to 0.014 Qatari riyals for the first quarter of the year on March 31, 2021, compared to earnings per share of 0.009 Qatari riyals for the same period of 2020.

QLM (a Qatari public shareholding company) also disclosed its financial statements for the quarter ending on March 31, 2021, where the net profit amounted to 25 million and 8 thousand Qatari riyals, compared to the net profit of 15 million and two thousand Qatari riyals for the same period of the year 2020.

The earnings per share amounted to 0.07 Qatari riyals for the quarter ending on March 31, 2021, compared to 0.04 Qatari riyals for the same period of the previous year.