Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

AvatarBy 

0

comments

Posted on 

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken

LONDON (Reuters) – Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande’s troubles rippled over to wider markets.

qatar airways

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7%. It hit a near four-month high above $52,000 on Sept. 6.

Smaller rival Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 10% below $3,000 for the first time since early August.

The loss in the value of cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has surged and some investment banks have ramped up their forecasts for cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

Keeping the Lights on for NYC’s Media, Entertainment and Nightlife Industry with Anne del Castillo, Commissioner, NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

Schneps Connects

Audio Player

“Their fate seems a little tied to equities at the moment, and the price action is incredibly similar too,” said John Marley, CEO of forexxtra, a London-based FX consultancy.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY