HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met today in Riyadh with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Saudi Foreign Minister
HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met today in Riyadh with His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.