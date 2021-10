Despite criticism, Facebook posts 17% jump in quarterly profits

Despite grappling with the fallout over leaked documents, Facebook reported $9 billion in profits from July to September, a solid increase compared to the same period last year. Also, carmaker Tesla joins the small club of companies valued at over $1 trillion, and workers at a New York City warehouse aim to become the first group of Amazon employees to form a union in the US.