Deutsche Bank CEO willing to give up investment bank oversight role – source

By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, is willing to give up his role overseeing the investment bank in the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Sewing never intended to permanently keep the job that he added to his duties in an overhaul in 2019.

Sewing has come under pressure from regulators to relinquish day-to-day oversight of its sprawling investment bank, Reuters reported in January.

Handelsblatt earlier on Friday reported that there is movement on the topic of the dual role.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Caroline Copley)

