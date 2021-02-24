Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push

AvatarBy 

0

comments

Posted on 

FILE PHOTO: A shopper is seen wearing a mask while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) – Deutsche Bank economists have upgraded their 2021/2022 forecasts for U.S. GDP growth on expectations of a bigger stimulus package in the world’s largest economy, a strategist at the German bank said on Wednesday.

qatar airways

“They’ve revised their baseline expectations for the next fiscal plan up from nearly $1 trillion to $1.6-1.7 trillion, with their 2021 growth forecast upgraded by 1.2 percentage points to 7.5% (Q4/Q4) and their inflation numbers pushed a bit higher too with risks on the upside,” Jim Reid added in a note.

He also said Deutsche Bank economists expect the Federal Reserve to announce a tapering of its bond buying programme at the December meeting with a clear signal of the timeline in August.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard: A Major hub for Economic Activity with David Ehrenberg, President and CEO and Johanna Greenbaum, the Chief Development Officer of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation

Schneps Connects

Audio Player

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY