Disney Corporate Affairs Officer Leaves Amid Turmoil

Geoff Morrell was named the company’s chief corporate affairs officer in December. Disney has made headlines during Morrell’s tenure for a contentious battle with Florida politicians. In late April, Florida legislators voted to remove Disney’s self-governing status for its Walt Disney World theme park.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly not replace Morrell. Kristina Schake, who served in the Obama and Biden administrations, will be the company’s top communications executive. Residents of Osceola County, Florida, have sued Florida governor Ron DeSantis, claiming that he violated their rights.

