A strong rumor is spreading these days among residents of Qatar, that you do not travel after next July because you will not return to the country again..

What is the truth about this rumor and where it came from?

By searching behind this rumor, its main source is some irresponsible messages on social networking sites, and it was transmitted by the Iftaa public by adding some spices of lying and wild imagination, such as the imminent launch of the World Cup and the effects of the Corona pandemic and others to justify the rumor.

It is certain and known to everyone that travel and return policies to and from Qatar are subject to scientific evaluations and through studying the effects of the pandemic in the countries of the world, just as Qatar is among a number of countries that did not close their airports and at the same time controlled the Corona pandemic through well-studied scientific decisions, including examinations and quarantine Health, and this is at the time of the peak of major infections and the huge effects of the virus.

Even in light of the peak of the effects of Corona, Qatar received thousands of residents, and through its examination and isolation policies, it succeeded in sparing the country and delaying the entry of new mutants from the Corona virus.

As for the justifications for the World Cup and the fantasies of some that do not stop spreading rumors about this event, which is considered the most important event of 2022, the plans of the State and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy to host the most successful World Cup tournaments and for the masses to enjoy them are announced, and did not address the emptying of Qatar of its residents who are partners and makers This is an international event.

Many people are sure moment after moment that the rumor has no room to deal in the first place except to ridicule it, and they believe that rumors will increase thanks to the fatwa experts, calling on the concerned authorities to intervene to stop this delirium.

What are the penalties for rumors?

Spreading rumors in Qatar is a crime punishable by law. Do not try to spread a rumor through any means.

The Ministry of Interior repeatedly stresses the importance of obtaining information from its sources, and not paying attention to rumors and anonymous stories that are promoted through various applications and social media pages, because they may harm others and expose those who promote them to legal accountability.

Article (6) of Law No. 14 of 2014 states: “Any person who establishes or manages a website through the information network or any other means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding 500,000 riyals, or either of these two penalties.” Information technology, for the dissemination of incorrect news, with the intention of endangering the safety of the state, its public order, or its internal or external security, and whoever promotes, broadcasts or publishes shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine of no more than 250 thousand riyals, or one of these two penalties. By any means, this false news with the same intent.”

Some ask – mocking the new rumor – why the month of July in particular? Wouldn’t it have been better August, September, or even October?!!