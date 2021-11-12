Doha Metro has announced that all Metrolink tracks at Al Wakra Station (M134, M133, M132 and M128) will be transferred to Ras Bufontas Station, starting from November 14, 2021 until further notice.

The official account of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram explained in a tweet to him on Twitter that the reason for the transfer is due to operational reasons.

Metrolink is a bus service to transport passengers to and from metro stations within the areas surrounding the stations, within a range of 2-5 km, and it operates free of charge, from Saturday to Wednesday: from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, and Thursday: from 6:00 AM to 11:59 PM, and Friday: from 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM.