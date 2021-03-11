Dr. Abdul Latif Al Khal, Chairman of the National Strategic Group for Responding to COVID-19 and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at HMC, revealed the addition of new categories to the national vaccination campaign.

Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Khal said – during the press conference of the Ministry of Public Health today, Wednesday – that the vaccine will be provided to health workers in hospitals and private clinics, starting next week, indicating that they will be contacted to take the vaccine.

He added that the registration of imams, muezzins and mosque workers had been initiated in order to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Al-Khal pointed out that more than 70% of health workers at HMC and more than 67% of primary health care workers have received the vaccine.

“The joint efforts of the concerned government agencies and community members have succeeded since the precautionary restrictions were applied at the beginning

Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Khal said that so far, more than 380,000 doses of the Covid 19 vaccine have been given to community members since the start of the national vaccination program, as more than 5,000 doses of the vaccine are being administered daily, and it is reassuring to know that no symptoms of symptoms have been recorded. A dangerous side effect associated with the vaccine.

He added that the speed of the national vaccination program means that there is finally hope for a gradual return to normal for us in the State of Qatar and all over the world, but this will not happen in the next few weeks or months, pointing out that the Corona virus will continue to pose a threat to our health throughout most of 2021, and until the entire population receives the vaccine.