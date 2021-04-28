His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, during which they discussed the latest developments of the two countries’ efforts in combating the emerging corona virus, Covid-19, and means of joint cooperation in limiting its spread. And in this regard, His Highness expressed the State of Qatar’s solidarity with the friendly Indian people, in the efforts India is making in facing the new wave of the virus, expressing sincere condolences to the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

For his part, the Prime Minister of India expressed his sincere appreciation and thanks to His Highness the Emir Al-Mufdi for the stance of the State of Qatar, which reflects the strong relations between the two countries and reflects the spirit of joint cooperation.

They also reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between Qatar and India, means of developing and strengthening them, and regional and international issues of common interest.