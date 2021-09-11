Expats in Qatar need to have a valid Qatar ID, which includes the profession they are really working in. But, if the profession written on the Qatar ID isn’t correct, for whatever reason, this may influence you in various ways and may not allow you to obtain certain privileges and services at banks, official institutions, getting a driver’s license, visa on arrival for family and friends, and problems with regards to get a family visa so your family can come to stay with you in Qatar.

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs allows you to apply for the amendment of your professional title on your Qatar ID either through a

Representative

Concerned person, or

Authorized signatories

Archives required for professional change

From Employer

No Objection Certificate from employer to change calling. Copy of Qatar ID of the authorized signatory. Copies of company archives like Company Registration (CR), municipality certificate/permit, and computer card. Copy of the office electricity bill. Three copies of the labor contract with the new profession mentioned (signed by both parties, and the authorized person).

From Employee

Copy of QID and Passport. Copy of academic qualifications attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and their certified Arabic translation. Past labor contract Six-month salary statement + detailed salary bank statement Duly filled Application form

Procedure to apply for professional change

Online Instructions

Go to the MADLSA site.

Click on “E-Services and E-Forms” from the “Services” menu and then select the “Recruitment” Department.

Select “Profession Amendment Request”, and click on “Apply” in the service page.

Enter the information (Establishment Number, QID, and mobile number, which is registered with the same QID).

Tick the reCaptcha checkbox, and then click on “Submit”. The information included on this screen is verified.

When the information is checked, you will get a message on the given mobile number, the message contains a confirmation code. Enter the check code that was sent to your mobile number.

Enter the details in the application form.

Attach copies of the documents mentioned above in the ‘Documents required for profession change’ section.

Tick the checkbox “I, the applicant, certify that all the above information is collected, and I bear responsibility if that is proven.”

Submit your request.

Offline Instructions

Download and fill the application form.

Attach the documents mentioned in the Documents required for the profession change section and submit.

What happens when all the information for professional change is submitted

Message to request the phone number and the mentioned information is sent to the same mobile number in which the service was entered. You will also get a similar message.

When the application is successfully submitted, it gets treated at the MADLSA following the procedures in place, and all the information given and documents attached are viewed and the necessary action is made.

If the application is approved, rejected or any further activity is required on the request, you will be notified by the message about the status of the request.

If the application is approved, your current employer will be also notified. You should complete and follow up the request at (the Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate of Nationality, Ports and Expatriate Affairs) and have the new QID with professional change printed out.

If further activity is required, you will get a message mentioning you to modify the request or send documents that were not attached to the application.

Checking status of professional change application

If you need to check the status of your application, then click here:

https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/portal/MOIInternet/services/inquiries/residencypermits/rpapplicationtracking

Fees

There are no fees to apply for this service.

Extra information for the professional change service

The following conditions and controls must be met for all users of the service: