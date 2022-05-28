The 110th Session of the International Labor Conference 2022 elected His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, as Vice-President of the Conference on behalf of government representatives.

Two Vice-Presidents for employers’ and workers’ representatives were also elected, during the opening session of the conference today in Geneva.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al-Marri, Minister of Labor, assuming the position of Vice-President of the International Labor Conference, confirms the pivotal role played by the State of Qatar during the past years in the labor sector, legislative updates, achievements, various measures and initiatives to reach a safe and healthy work environment.

The International Labor Conference, the highest decision-making authority in the ILO, provides a real platform through which governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations in member states can hold tripartite discussions on social and labor issues.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Al-Marri said that his election as Vice-President of the International Labor Conference represents an appreciation of the efforts of the State of Qatar in the labor sector, and at the same time reflects the confidence of Asia and the Pacific to represent them in this important position during the 110th session of the International Labor Conference.

His Excellency stressed that the International Labor Conference was able to provide a qualitative global platform that brings together the three parties to work, which facilitated the discussion of social issues related to the world of work, and the search for effective solutions, noting that this year’s conference is of particular importance, as it is being held in attendance for the first time in two years in light of The negative effects of the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, and the successive global crises that had a direct impact on the work sector around the world.

His Excellency hoped that the conference would achieve the desired goals of its convening, and come out with recommendations that would enhance consensus between the three working parties, and support their ability to overcome the effects of the crises that the world was exposed to during previous periods.

The International Labor Conference, or what is known as the “International Labor Parliament”, is held in Geneva annually to set the general policies of the International Labor Organization, including conventions and recommendations.

The 110th session of the International Labor Conference 2022 is of particular importance, especially in light of successive global crises that have a negative impact on the world of work.

The conference will discuss, through various committees or discussion sessions, many issues of concern to the labor sector worldwide, including the possibility of amending the Declaration of the International Labor Organization on fundamental principles and rights at work to include safe and healthy working conditions, in addition to discussing the adoption of an international instrument on apprenticeships.

The committees also discuss issues of decent work, social and solidarity economy, and the strategic objective of employment as part of the follow-up mechanism to the ILO Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization.

The various committees in the conference will hold intensive meetings starting from May 30, while the plenary sessions will be held from June 6 to 11, and the high-level summit will be held on June 10, and will conclude on June 11.

The delegation of each member state to the Conference consists of representatives from the government, a delegate from the employers, and a delegate from the workers, in addition to their advisors. The delegates of employers and workers are selected in agreement with the most representative national organizations of employers and workers.

Heads of states and prime ministers of member states participate in the conference annually, and international and governmental organizations and others attend it as observers.