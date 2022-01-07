The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs canceled the requirement of vaccination against Corona to enter mosques, and only kept children under 12 years from entering.

The ministry had said, in a statement issued earlier today, that non-vaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are prohibited from entering mosques.

The ministry said – in its new statement on its official account on Twitter – that taking the necessary precautionary measures in mosques comes in line with the measures followed in the country regarding the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), starting from Saturday, January 8th.

This comes in accordance with the following requirements:

The distance between the obligatory and Friday prayers is the size of the carpet (a physical distance of one meter).

Maintain a distance of (1) meter for each worshiper during the Friday sermon.

Opening toilets and ablutions in previously specified mosques.

• Children under 12 years old are not allowed to enter.

The ministry called upon the honorable mosque-goers to adhere to and abide by the precautionary controls and procedures, in order to ensure the safety of worshipers and members of society, which are:

1. To show the (green) precautionary application for organizers before entering the mosque.

2. Everyone brings their own prayer rug.

3. Taking into account wearing a mask.

It also called on all people suffering from colds (colds – coughs – high temperature) not to attend the mosque.