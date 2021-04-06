The Hajj and Umrah Department of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs explained the mechanisms and procedures for organizing Umrah for citizens and residents of the State of Qatar.

And the Ministry of Awqaf indicated in a video that it published on its official account on Twitter this evening, Tuesday, that there are procedures for Qataris and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council and others for residents.

** Procedures applicable to Qatari citizens and citizens of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf:

* Register in the “Tawakolna” application.

* Quarantine for 3 days in a hotel.

* Request an Umrah permit from the Umrah application (it can be downloaded on the Qatari SIM card).

** Procedures applicable to non-Gulf residents in the State of Qatar and the rest of the Cooperation Council states:

* Reserving the basic package for Umrah through an authorized external Umrah agent and a Saudi Umrah company.

* The agent, through the Saudi company, books the date of Umrah and the visit through the application of Umrah.

* The Umrah Company undertakes the issuance of visas for Umrah performers residing in the State of Qatar.

* Submit a BCR examination certificate with a negative result proving that the pilgrim is free from the Covid 19 virus, issued by a reliable laboratory from the country in which the pilgrim resides, and the period does not exceed 72 hours from the time of taking the sample until the time of departure for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

* Quarantine in a hotel for 3 days.