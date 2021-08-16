Doha – Al Sharq website

His Excellency Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Mediation in Settlement of Disputes, affirmed that the State of Qatar continues its role to achieve peace in Afghanistan, and we believe in the importance of negotiations to reach a peaceful solution.

His Excellency said – in a statement to “Qatar TV” – “Qatar continues in its role as long as there is a role for the State of Qatar that it can play to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”

Al-Qahtani added: “We are fully convinced that there is no military solution to these conflicts, and they must be resolved through negotiations and a peaceful solution.”

The Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs continued: “As for the issue of power-sharing, power-sharing, the transitional government, or the systems in force in these circumstances, it is a matter of the Afghans themselves.”