Events in History
- Jan 1 World Communications Year begins
- Jan 1 TCP/IP protocols become the only approved protocol on the ARPANET, replacing the earlier NCP protocol
- Jan 17 Nigeria expels 2 million illegal aliens, mostly Ghanaians
Event of Interest
Jan 19 Klaus Barbie, SS chief in Lyon in Nazi-occupied France, arrested in Bolivia
- Jan 21 Bollingen Prize for poetry awarded to Anthony E Hecht
- Jan 21 President Reagan certifies El Salvador human-rights abuses have decreased making country eligible for US military aid
- Jan 22 2nd flight readiness firing of Challenger’s main engines; 22 seconds
- Jan 23 Cerebral Palsy telethon raises $14.7 million
- Jan 23 Russian radioactive satellite falls into Indian Ocean
- Jan 23 Schone skates ladies world record 5 km (7:40.97)
- Jan 25 China’s supreme court commutes Chiang Ch’ing’s death sentence to life
- Jan 25 Infrared telescope satellite launched into polar orbit
- Jan 25 Nazi war criminal Klaus Barbie arrested in Bolivia
- Jan 26 Dutch British infrared satellite IRAS launched from California
- Jan 27 Seikan Tunnel, the world’s longest tunnel with an underwater segment (53.90 km in total) opens connecting Honshu-Hokkaido. The Channel Tunnel remains the longest underwater tunnel.
- Jan 31 In an effort to reduce driving deaths, a new law in UK requires drivers and front-seat passengers to wear seatbelts
Birthdays in History
Kim Jong-un
Jan 8 Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North Korea (2011-), born in Pyongyang, North Korea
Deaths in History
Meyer Lansky
Jan 15 Meyer Lansky, Polish-born American mobster known as the “Mob’s Accountant”, dies of lung cancer at 80
- Jan 28 Frank Forde, 15th Prime Minister of Australia (the shortest-serving prime minister in Australia’s history-8 days), dies at 92
- Jan 30 Mack Reynolds, American sci-fi author (Earth War), dies at 65
- Jan 30 Alan Cunningham, British general and last High Commissioner of Palestine (1945-48), dies at 95