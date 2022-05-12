Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

By Katie Paul

Illustration shows small figurines and displayed Meta logo
(Reuters) – Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is preparing cutbacks in its Reality Labs division, a strategic unit at the center of its strategy to refocus the company on hardware products and the “metaverse,” a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told Reality Labs staffers during a weekly Q&A session on Tuesday to expect the changes to be announced within a week, according to a summary of his comments viewed by Reuters and confirmed by the spokesperson.

Meta was not planning layoffs as part of the changes, she added.

(Reporting by Katie Paul)

