FIFA announced that no rules would be changed in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, especially as there are many reports confirming that FIFA wants to extend the timing of matches in the next World Cup until the 100th minute instead of the 90th.

FIFA said – in an official statement via its account on the social networking site Twitter – the International Football Association (FIFA) clarifies that there will be no changes to the rules related to football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other rules.

The Italian newspaper, Corriere dello Sport, had reported that the International Football Association “FIFA” is studying the possibility of extending the time of matches during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to 100 minutes instead of 90 minutes.

The newspaper said that the goal of the idea of ​​​​increasing the duration of the match, which is being studied by FIFA, is to reduce the loss of time on the part of the players.