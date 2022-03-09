The Financial Times noted the escalation of Qatar’s political role after the visit of H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the White House last January, and President Biden’s decision to classify Qatar as a “key non-NATO ally,” noting that Qatar has played diplomatic roles to bring the United States of America closer to its opponents, including the Taliban.

And the British newspaper revealed that Qatar has strengthened its role in mediating between the United States of America and Iran, at a time when Western powers are scrambling to persuade worried Iranian leaders to sign an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The British newspaper quoted officials familiar with the talks that after 11 months of indirect talks brokered by the European Union in Vienna, Qatar is acting as a constructive mediator between Washington and Tehran, complementing the talks in the Austrian capital, in an attempt to build confidence between the two old foes.

In this regard, Doha conveyed messages between the parties and sought to allay Iranian concerns, including those related to its demand that the Biden administration provide a guarantee that no future US government would be able to unilaterally abandon the deal, as former President Donald Trump did in 2018.

The newspaper pointed out that Qatari officials are also working to facilitate direct talks between Washington and Tehran, if an agreement is reached, to ensure that any outstanding issues, such as prisoner exchanges and additional sanctions relief in the future, are addressed, according to a diplomat familiar with the talks.

“Both sides really need an agreement, there is willingness on both sides, but the biggest problem is trust,” said a diplomat familiar with the matter.

A senior US official said – according to the newspaper – that Qatar was “very helpful in supporting efforts to resume full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the nuclear agreement).”

The diplomat said both the United States and Iran wanted to continue negotiations “if they reach an agreement.”

He added, “The biggest mistake in the 2015 agreement is the suspension of talks after it was signed.” At first, neither side trusted the other and needed goodwill gestures, but now there are positive moves. The Iranians now see Biden as someone they can negotiate with.”

The Iranian expert, Ali Faez, says that the problem with the mediators in the Vienna talks is that there is no one whom the two parties fully trust, pointing out that Qatar plays this role.

Iranian officials note that outstanding issues include Tehran’s demands for guarantees from the United States, as well as differences over sanctions that will be lifted if Iran backs down on its nuclear activity to agreed limits.

Tehran wants all sanctions dating back to the Trump era to be lifted, including those related to alleged human rights abuses and allegations of terrorism, not just those related to economic activity.