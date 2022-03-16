Qatari currency
The following is a statement of the prices of some foreign currencies against the Qatari riyal, as received from Qatar National Bank today…..
Currency Buy Sell
Saudi Riyal 0.96300 0.97700
Omani Riyal 9.41800 9.61000
UAE Dinars 0.97800 0.99700
Bahraini Dinars 9.44500 9.80500
Kuwaiti Dinars 11.83400 12.21700
Jordanian dinars 5.08600 5.20300
Egyptian pounds 0.21450 0.24200
Chinese yuan 0.54400 0.58800
Tunisian dinars 0000000 1.31600
Moroccan dirhams 0000000 0.39900
USD 3.63000 3.65020
Canadian dollars 2.82800 2.95200
Australian dollars 2.59900 2.71,000
New Zealand dollars 2.43200 2.550.44
Singapore dollars 2.63300
Hong Kong.49.
Korean Won 0000000 0.00340
British Pounds 4.65000 4.88400
Euros 3.90800 4.11300
Swiss Francs 3.80800 3.98300
Japanese Yen 0.03014 0.03169
Swedish Krona 0.35700 0.41400
Norwegian Krone 0.37700 0.43900
Danish Krone 0.50400 0.58300
Indian Rupees 0.04600 0.04941
Pakistani Rupee 09000000001
South African 0000000
0.0777