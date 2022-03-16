The following is a statement of the prices of some foreign currencies against the Qatari riyal, as received from Qatar National Bank today…..

Currency Buy Sell

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Saudi Riyal 0.96300 0.97700

Omani Riyal 9.41800 9.61000

UAE Dinars 0.97800 0.99700

Bahraini Dinars 9.44500 9.80500

Kuwaiti Dinars 11.83400 12.21700

Jordanian dinars 5.08600 5.20300

Egyptian pounds 0.21450 0.24200

Chinese yuan 0.54400 0.58800

Tunisian dinars 0000000 1.31600

Moroccan dirhams 0000000 0.39900

USD 3.63000 3.65020

Canadian dollars 2.82800 2.95200

Australian dollars 2.59900 2.71,000

New Zealand dollars 2.43200 2.550.44

Singapore dollars 2.63300

Hong Kong.49.

Korean Won 0000000 0.00340

British Pounds 4.65000 4.88400

Euros 3.90800 4.11300

Swiss Francs 3.80800 3.98300

Japanese Yen 0.03014 0.03169

Swedish Krona 0.35700 0.41400

Norwegian Krone 0.37700 0.43900

Danish Krone 0.50400 0.58300

Indian Rupees 0.04600 0.04941

