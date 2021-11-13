Bayt. Website: http://www.bayt.com. B2C Solutions. Website: https://www.b2c-solutions.com/ Online Qatar. Website: http://www.onlineqatar.com/jobs/employmentnews.asp. Gulf Talent. … Monster. … Naukri Gulf. … Also check for jobs and post your CV on QatarDay Qatar job listings. … • Qatar Events.

​Are you currently in Qatar and looking for a job? There are thousands of qatarjobs for expatriates where you can apply now.

Here is a helpful guide for you to get started in your job search:

How to find jobs in Qatar

Search Engines

You may also post your CV online on some search engines, so hiring managers can find you.

There are search engines allowing you to sign-up for email alerts when new jobs become available.

To search for qatarjobs , you may use search engines for Qatar or search engines for the wider Gulf Region. Here are some of the Qatar job portals:

Bayt

Website: http://www.bayt.com

Large search engine for jobs in the Middle East.

B2C Solutions

Website: https://www.b2c-solutions.com/

100% Qatari company with an ISO 9001: 2015 Certification for Recruitment Services and ISO 27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Online Qatar

Website: http://www.onlineqatar.com/jobs/employmentnews.asp

Job portal with daily job openings in Gulf region.

Gulf Talent

Website: http://www.gulftalent.com/home/index.php

Search engine for jobs in the Gulf region.

Monster

Website: http://jobsearch.monstergulf.com/search.html

Search engine for jobs in the Gulf region.

Naukri Gulf

Website: http://www.naukrigulf.com

Search engine for jobs in the Gulf region.

Also check for jobs and post your CV on QatarDay Qatar job listings.

Company websites

You can also search for job vacancies on the websites of companies you are interested in working for (i.e. specific hotels or oil companies).

Send your CV to the career section of company websites to increase your chances of getting hired.

Large local companies in Qatar that expats may try contacting include Qatar Airways and the Hamad Medical Corporation.

Networking in Qatar

Connections

Talk to friends, family, and business contacts to see if they have connections in the area you would like to work.

If you are going to Doha with a spouse who already has employment, sometimes your spouse’s employer can be an excellent networking contact, since they already have a large network of local contacts.

Qatar Events

Events in Qatar can also be a great way to find out how other expats found work and see if their companies have any openings.

Social Media

You may use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedln or expat forums to source for qatarjobs .

Newspaper Job Sections

There are job offers for executives and professionals, as well as sections dedicated to specific professions, like teaching, computers, and media in the newspaper classified ads.

For instance, check out the classifieds in the Gulf Times and Qatar Tribune.

Gulf Times

Website: http://www.gulf-times.com/

A leading newspaper in Qatar, job postings can be found in its hard copy and website.

The Peninsula Qatar

Website: https://jobs.thepeninsulaqatar.com/

Qatar Recruitment Agencies

If you already have a few years’ work experience under your belt, finding a job in Qatar may be easier if you go through a recruitment agency.

There are many manpower firms in the country. From overseas, you will do the best working with companies like Adecco, Robert Half, Michael Page, or Hays. Locally, among the best recruitment agencies are B2C Solutions, QHR, Al Noof, Bayt, Work Circle, and Gulfaar.

Most agencies in Doha specialize in a particular field, such as computers, engineering, nursing, accounting, catering, or construction. There are also “head hunting” agencies that are hired by large companies to recruit executives, managers or professionals.

Be careful when dealing with agencies; generally, the employer pays a commission to the agency, not the job seeker.

Recruitment agencies in Doha include:

B2C Solutions: https://www.b2c-solutions.com/

REED: http://www.reed.co.uk/jobs/qatar

Doha HR: http://dohahr.com

Workabroad.ph: http://dohaenergy.workabroad.ph/profile/

BAC Middle East Executive Recruitment: http://www.bacme.com/recruitment-agencies-qatar.cms.asp

Ally International: http://allys.biz

Clarendon Parker Qatar: http://www.cparkerworldwide.com/

NES Global Talent: http://www.nesglobaltalent.com

Brunel: http://www.brunel.energy/en/find-a-job

Global Women Qatar: http://www.globalwomenqatar.com

Preparing for an Interview in Qatar

Interviews are a chance for a company to get to know you before hiring. You should also become familiar with the company.

Research the company before going to the interview to see how you fit into their corporate culture. It is not uncommon to have a series of interviews in Qatar’s recruitment process.

Tips for Interviews in Qatar

• Dress neatly and conservatively. Read this article to check the interview dress code in Qatar: What to Wear and (Not Wear) for Job Interviews in Qatar

Arrive on time, or early.

Bring your CV, portfolio, business card, and copies of your certificates.

Ask questions. Demonstrate your knowledge and interest, but be respectful.

Thank the interviewer for their time.

Negotiating a Work Contract in Qatar

Once hired, discuss the details of your employment contract with your new employer. Here are some pointers:

When will you receive your first paycheck?Sometimes, it takes a month before you get paid.

Which days and shifts are you assigned to work?Many people in Qatar work six or five days a week.

What are included in your salary package?Consider these factors:

– Flights: Check if the company will provide you yearly flights to your home country.

– Family: Figure out if the employer can offer sponsorship to bring your family to Qatar.

– Transportation: Inquire if there is a car or transportation allowance provided by the company.

– Bonuses: Ask if bonuses or commissions will be given and when.

– Health insurance: Confirm if the employer is giving you health insurance.

Work Visas & Permits for Qatar

Expats who want to work in Qatar require a work permit. To obtain this, an employer in Qatar must sponsor you.

Enable for you to find a job in the country, you must obtain a work permit and a Qatar Residence Permit.

To apply for a work permit you must:

Have your educational records and other credentials verified. I.e. diplomas, degrees, transcripts, marriage certificates, etc. may have to be attested by the Foreign Office in the country of issue (your home country, for example) and the Qatar authorities.

Pass a medical test

Have your fingerprints taken

All of the above procedures are also processed in Qatar Visa Centres (QVCs) in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines and Tunisia. They will expedite the recruitment process and ensure workers do not get exploited in their home countries.

Your sponsoring employer can guide you through the work permit process.