Qatar Airways issued a new update regarding the Corona virus that included the travel policy, entry requirements to the State of Qatar, and updates for travelers, during which it explained that for travelers from Gulf Cooperation Council countries who are exempt from stone, they must present the official and sealed vaccine card, or a vaccine certificate, Indicate the type of vaccine they received, and the date they received each dose of it, and it is preferable that the card contain the dose number in order to be eligible for exemption from quarantine.

Flights

The national carrier said that passengers from all destinations served by Qatar Airways and whose final destination is not Doha, can book its flights and travel through Hamad International Airport, taking into account the restrictions imposed by some countries on entering their territories.

She explained that travelers will need to obtain approval from the immigration department to land at their final destination on their flight path on the Qatar Airways plane, even if there is a connecting flight after that.

Qatar Airways also indicated that it has unmatched policies for flexible reservations, and the application of the highest security, health and safety measures and procedures throughout the journey, from the moment you check in until the moment you arrive safely at your final destination.

It added that it operates flights to more than 130 destinations around the world, pointing out that some countries have issued restrictions on entry to travelers from abroad, and urged all travelers to verify the information that is published by the governments of the countries they intend to go to before traveling, and visit International Air Transport Association (IATA) website.

Entry requirements to the State of Qatar

The national carrier said that there have been some changes to the entry restrictions to the country, which will be applied to some travelers immediately, as travelers coming to the State of Qatar are exempted from citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their companions; From being subject to quarantine if they have received a full dose of one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, provided that they received the vaccine more than 14 days before their arrival in the State of Qatar.

She added: These travelers must present the official and stamped vaccine card, or vaccine certificate, which shows the type of vaccine they received, and the date they received each dose of it, and it is preferable that the card contains the dose number in order to be eligible for exemption from quarantine.

And she added: These travelers must also undergo a Covid-19 PCR test in one of the health facilities approved by the local authorities, and obtain a negative result, within a period of no less than 72 hours from their scheduled arrival in the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways confirmed that these laws will be applied to all travelers coming to the State of Qatar who are citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their companions, including children. Passengers who do not meet the aforementioned conditions will have to; Subject to hotel quarantine for 7 days, to be booked through “Discover Qatar”.

As for the parents who meet the exemption conditions, who are coming to the State of Qatar with children under the age of 18, and who have not yet received the vaccine; They will have to self-quarantine with their children. or if both parents were vaccinated; Then only one of the parents will have to be quarantined with the children. During the quarantine period, parents will not be able to exchange roles in staying with the children during that period.

As for travelers who are citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and their families and companions; Those coming to Qatar from one of the six high-risk countries will have to undergo hotel quarantine, regardless of their health condition and whether they have received the vaccine.