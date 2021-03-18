The Shura Council, during its regular weekly session today, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Council, discussed a draft law organizing health care services within the country, which includes 47 articles and 6 chapters and provides for the provision of health care services to citizens in government health facilities free of charge .

The Shura Council decided today to refer the aforementioned bill to the Public Services and Utilities Committee for study and to submit a report on it to the Council.

** Here are the most important features of the draft law regulating health care services for citizens and residents:

* On February 24, last February, during its regular meeting, the Council of Ministers approved a draft law regulating health care services within the country and referring it to the Shura Council.

* The preparation of the draft law comes with the aim of providing an integrated, high-quality, efficient and sustainable health system, through:

Establishing the necessary policies, plans, procedures, systems and standards to provide health care services in governmental and private health facilities.

Determining the rights and duties of patients that must be taken into account when receiving health care services.

Providing health care services to citizens in government health facilities free of charge.

– Requiring all expatriates and visitors to the country to obtain health insurance to receive basic health care services.

* According to the draft law, the Ministry of Health shall set standards for providing health care services in governmental and private health facilities, and compulsory health insurance, and supervise it.

* It undertakes the provision of an integrated, high-quality health system that is efficient and sustainable, and works to develop and maintain compulsory health insurance.

* According to the draft law, health insurance is mandatory to ensure the provision of basic health care services to arrivals and visitors to the country.

* It is not permissible to issue an entry visa for an expatriate or visitor, renew it, grant or renew a residence permit, and it is not permissible to employ expatriates, except after submitting proof of their participation in compulsory health insurance for the duration of the stay.

* The draft law provides for the provision of health care services to beneficiaries in emergency situations without requiring them to pay any amounts until the danger is removed from them even if the service provider is not within the network of health care service providers to the beneficiary, and that this does not prejudice the right of the health care service provider to refer to The insurance company, or the employer or the recruiter, as the case may be, to pay the cost of this service.

* The draft law defines the rights and duties of patients that must be observed when receiving health care services and the obligations of the parties to the insurance relationship and providers of health care services, and also specifies the penalties for violators of its provisions.