In order to provide an integrated, high-quality health system in Qatar, the Council of Ministers, in its session chaired today, chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at his headquarters in the Emiri Court, approved a draft law regulating health care services within the state, and Forwarding it to the Shura Council.

The preparation of the draft law comes with the aim of providing an integrated, high-quality, efficient and sustainable health system, through:

Establishing the necessary policies, plans, procedures, systems and standards to provide health care services in governmental and private health facilities.

Determining the rights and duties of patients that must be taken into account when receiving health care services.

Providing health care services to citizens in government health facilities free of charge.

– Requiring all expatriates and visitors to the country to obtain health insurance to receive basic health care services.