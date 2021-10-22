The Ministry of Public Health announced that a mandatory health insurance system will be implemented for all expatriates and visitors to the country, according to Law No. (22) of 2021 regulating health care services within the country.

It is scheduled to start implementing the law six months after its issuance, and during this period, services will continue to be provided to all residents, and the ministry will issue and publish all controls related to the application of the law and the health insurance system during the coming period.

According to the ministry, the law provides basic health care services to delegations and visitors through health care service providers in a number of government health facilities and the private sector, in accordance with the insurance coverage system for them.

The provisions of the law also oblige the employer to provide health insurance for non-Qatari workers through insurance companies registered with the Ministry of Public Health, in order to provide them with basic insurance coverage.

The health insurance system will lead to the development of the health sector and the services provided to the public, by alleviating the challenges facing the health care sector resulting from the steady population growth, through the participation of the public and private sectors in providing health care services to the population, which in turn will reduce waiting time in health facilities. and providing medical consultation appointments easily in a record time that meets the health needs of citizens and at the highest level of quality.

Below we review the most important points in the new law:

• The mandatory health insurance decision for expatriates and visitors to the country aims to regulate the work of the medical and health sector in the State of Qatar.

• The new system works to provide health care services to all segments of society and supports maximum utilization of the medical capabilities available in this private sector.

• The State of Qatar is keen to provide an integrated medical service to all who reside on its land alike, and the new mandatory health insurance decision is in force in the countries of the world and has proven its effectiveness, especially in improving access to treatment facilities and ensuring the quality of service.

• The participation of the public and private sectors in providing health care services to the population, and this will lead to reducing waiting time in health facilities in the country and providing appointments easily within a record time that meets the health needs of the entire population and at the highest level of quality.

• The government medical and health institutions and the private sector institutions both provide high quality health services.

• Private institutions and companies assume their roles in participating in bearing the cost of providing medical care to their dependents.

• The government will prevent the rise in the prices of compulsory health insurance and will not allow any party to exploit insurance outside the legal framework in exchange for illegal financial profit or fraud.

• The law clarifies the rights and duties of all parties and sets penalties and fines for violators, as well as establishing a mechanism to resolve complaints related to compulsory health insurance, submitted by the parties to the insurance relationship.

• The mandatory health insurance system will be implemented after (6) months from the date of adoption of the law regulating the provision of health care services within the country, after which the law will enter into force.

• The new health insurance system is considered one of the most important projects of the National Health Strategy 2018-2022 aimed at achieving the health goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.