Qatar Airways has announced two career programs for Qataris, the first for scholarships for Qataris in 23 majors for high school graduates, and the other for graduate development for university graduates, within the Qatar Qatar Airways (Darb) program.

As part of its commitment to nationalization, the national carrier said – on its website – that it is offering a scholarship program for university studies that sponsors Qatari students at educational institutions in Qatar or abroad.

The scholarship program

added: We have 23 different degree specializations, including aviation to management specializations.

The conditions for applying to the program are as follows:

– The applicant must be a Qatari (or one of the children of Qatari women)

– He has a valid high school diploma for the current or previous year.

Have an overall 80% or equivalent in high school with a minimum 80% in Mathematics, English and Science.

– Proficiency in English

– Pass the TOEFL Test

– For a student who has recently graduated from high school, he must have completed his national service.

Pass the personal interview.

– To have unconditional acceptance from a university recognized by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Graduate Development

Program As for the Graduate Development Program, Qatar Airways explained that it is a one-year program that provides development opportunities for Qataris who have recently completed a bachelor’s degree, and offers a specialization in general aviation.

Requirements

– The applicant must be a Qatari (or one of the children of Qatari women)

– He must have a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

– Fluency in both Arabic and English languages, both spoken and written.

Two years of practical experience.

It is noteworthy that the Al-Darb program is an initiative that brings together Qatari youth to develop themselves and their country through the national airline.

The Qatar Airways Qatarization program is a hands-on project that offers a great deal of opportunities that seek to train participants to apply what they have learned in real life situations, not only in Qatar but in many locations around the world.

Among the advantages of the scholarship program is obtaining:

– A monthly stipend while studying.

– Possibilities for development and excellence through participation in various training courses.

– Training opportunities in the Qatar Airways group.

– Annual academic reward for outstanding students.

Among the advantages of the Graduate Development Program:

– Global opportunities for experience and work in different work environments.

Growth opportunities to develop a career path to occupy a leadership role in the aviation sector in the future.

Global learning and development opportunities with strategic learning partners from abroad.