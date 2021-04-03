Mr. Nasser Ali Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of Al-Rayyan Agriculture, revealed that the company has started cultivating organic wheat, the first of its kind in the State of Qatar, in several farms with a target production capacity of 2500 tons for this season, and the productivity will increase in the next season to reach To double the current amount of the contribution to the food basket of the State of Qatar, and export to neighboring countries.

According to a video report broadcast by Al-Jazeera, Qatar has been working for years to enhance its food security by reclaiming more land and using the latest global technologies that allow to increase the sustainability of water without depleting the groundwater.

The wheat production plan also takes into account the reduction of production costs while obtaining a product worthy of global competition. The “Al Rayyan Agricultural” initiative has provided harvesters, plows and advanced pivot irrigation systems, and despite the difficult conditions of the State of Qatar, it was able to produce water shortages, its salinity and the changing climate, to produce wheat grains of bread and durum wheat. .

In turn, Engineer Mohamed Atawneh, supervisor at Al Rayyan Agricultural explained that wheat cultivation from the beginning until the harvest stage was using agricultural mechanization and modern technology, which contributed to reducing production costs and managing production processes inside these farms through remote control, pointing out that It is worth mentioning that the Integrated Pest Management System (IPM) is applied during the season so that the product is healthy and of high quality.

And the report continues, which showed footage of large areas that have been cultivated with different types of member wheat: The area of ​​wheat farms is about 4 million square meters, and as a result of advanced technologies, farming operations are carried out with only two to four workers, so that the wheat harvest season ends in two to three days.

It is worth noting that such agricultural initiatives and food security projects in Qatar, such as these wheat farms, achieve a large part of self-sufficiency, as well as boost local production and provide safe and healthy strategic stocks.