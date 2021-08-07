Qatar Airways has launched a new offer that extends the validity of tickets, the flexibility to change the date of travel or travel destination and exchange tickets without refund fees, for tickets issued by August 31, for travel until May 31, 2022.

On its website, the national carrier said, “Because we understand your need to feel safe as you look to travel in these times, we have extended the flexibility you deserve, and we continue to provide the highest standards of hygiene and safety that you need while you travel, while operating one of the most sustainable fleets in the world of aviation. for both travelers and the planet.”

Qatar Airways called on travelers to keep the ticket and use it when they are ready to travel with the advantage of extending the validity of tickets, which reaches two years from the date of ticket issuance.

The national carrier indicated that the travel date or travel destination can be changed whenever you need to without additional fees, and (the price difference applies only), and you can exchange your ticket for a travel voucher for bookings via qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile application, and get an additional 10% value.

She added that the value of your ticket can be refunded by the original payment method without refund fees, explaining that the offer is valid for tickets issued before August 31, 2021, and the offer is also valid on travel tickets purchased directly from Qatar Airways or through a travel agent.

Terms and Conditions

As per the offer, the rebooking fee will be waived if the reservations are modified more than one hour before departure and the rebooking must be made for the same reservation class (RBD) on which the original ticket was booked.

Any difference in price, taxes, fees, charges and surcharges will apply, and changes to travel to Australia must be made 3 days prior to the original travel date.

Ticket refund

Qatar Airways has clarified that you can do this through its website or customer service centers, and the cancellation and no-show fees will be waived, and the amount due will be paid in the same payment method used to purchase the ticket.