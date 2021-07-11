HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that the partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States of America is strong and vital.

His Excellency said on Twitter this evening, Saturday: “Today, I received a delegation of members of the US Congress during their visit to the country. The partnership that brings together the State of Qatar and the United States of America is strong and vital, and our joint work continues to achieve peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier today, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with a delegation of members of Congress in the friendly United States of America, headed by Democratic Representative Gregory Mix from New York State, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives.

During the meeting, they reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen them in light of regional and international challenges and developments, in addition to exchanging views on the importance of developing the strategic relationship between the two friendly countries, and the common determination to strengthen it in all sectors and vital areas of cooperation.

The meeting also discussed Qatar’s regional role and efforts in the field of mediation and achieving stability in the region.