HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that Qatar’s foreign policy is based on the principle of international peace and cooperation, and we do this through development aid, counter-terrorism efforts, and humanitarian aid similar to what we recently provided in Afghanistan. His Excellency highlighted in a panel discussion entitled “Qatar’s Regional and International Role” at Chatham House in London that the world after the Covid 19 pandemic needs to prepare its priorities within a more cooperative and comprehensive framework. His Excellency also welcomed everyone to the 2022 World Cup and said, “We are honored to host the first World Cup in the Middle East and in an Arab country. We look forward to welcoming you all in November to encourage your teams.”

* International issues

The foreign minister highlighted that relations between the United States and Qatar are very strong, and the two countries have joint cooperation in the field of defense, noting that Qatar hosted the dialogue with the Taliban and supported the evacuations from Kabul. Qatari bases have also served as the main center of the campaign against ISIS. His Excellency said, “The relationship with the United States is based on strong institutional ties, regardless of the administration, and during the administration of former President Donald Trump, we worked closely during the Gulf Cooperation Council crisis and the Taliban negotiations.

” One of the largest importers of Qatari gas, the Gulf region does not want to choose between the United States and China, we have a strong security relationship with Washington and a growing economic relationship with Beijing.

With regard to the energy crisis that Europe could witness in the event of the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war. His Excellency explained that with the current energy crisis, Qatar is a major exporter of liquefied natural gas and is looking to increase its production capacity and is working to build a long-term plan for additional gas supplies to Europe, stressing that it is impossible to fully guarantee energy security and that this goal will require continuous cooperation.

* The Cooperation Council

On the return of cooperation between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, His Excellency explained that during the crisis of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the organization was paralyzed. A number of possibilities for cooperation and opportunities for joint action have been wasted, explaining that leaders in the Gulf today are aware of the importance of joint action and a unified position, especially in light of a number of important issues in Libya, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that there is a resumption of Gulf action on a number of issues, noting that two days ago, Doha hosted a meeting between a group of representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council and a delegation from the Afghan government. His Excellency explained, “We are resuming trade talks, and there is momentum to enhance the role of the Gulf Cooperation Council after years of crisis to achieve the interests of the people.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said: “It is unfortunate that there is no Arab leadership in the conflict areas in the Middle East. We need a comprehensive dialogue with non-Arab countries such as Iran and Turkey. In Iraq, Yemen and Palestine, we need to take into account Arab interests.”

* The Palestinian cause

On the Palestinian issue, His Excellency said, “With regard to Israel and Palestine, mediation is the core of Qatar’s foreign policy. We help the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, but aid is a palliative, not a radical solution. Therefore, we need the Israelis to sit at the negotiating table and believe in a two-state solution through a peace process.” . The foreign minister made it clear that Doha does not support Hamas, but rather supports the Palestinian people, and many Arab countries do not list the movement as a terrorist organization because they are under occupation and a component of Palestinian society. He stressed that the State of Qatar condemns all attacks on civilians.

* Afghan file

On the Afghan developments, His Excellency said, “With regard to the Taliban, we want the frozen financial assets to go to the Afghan people. We work closely with Europe and the United States, and we do not want the Afghan people to suffer just because the Taliban is internationally hated.” And Qatar’s role in supporting the Afghan economy. The foreign minister made it clear that Qatar cannot advance the reform of the Afghan economy unilaterally, and there is an urgent need for international efforts and consensus to alleviate the suffering of Afghans at the present time. Dealing with the Taliban is also important, but it must be seen as a necessary interim process to help the Afghan people weather the crisis and combat terrorism.

* political solution

Regarding Syria and Qatar’s vision for the restoration of relations with the Assad regime, the foreign minister said: “We are clear and continue our position. Syria is still suspended from the Arab League because the regime is attacking the Syrian people and bombing cities. It would be a mistake to normalize relations with the Syrian regime without a political solution.” His Excellency indicated that he understands the options of countries that have relations with the Syrian regime, but for Doha there must be a clear political solution and a comprehensive road map to reduce the humanitarian crisis in Syria.