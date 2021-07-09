His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from His Excellency Mr. Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

During the call, the latest developments in Afghanistan were reviewed.

During the call, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar’s commitment to providing political support to the peace process in Afghanistan, and to continuing dialogue among all factions to reach a political solution.

For his part, the US Secretary of State expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its role in promoting peace in the region, helping Lebanon and supporting the Afghanistan negotiations.