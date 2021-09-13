HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar believes that comprehensive national reconciliation is the only safety valve against the Afghan crisis.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “I was pleased to welcome my colleague, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, to Doha to discuss bilateral partnership and regional files. The State of Qatar believes that comprehensive national reconciliation is the only safety valve against the Afghan crisis.”

His Excellency met today with HE Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the latest field developments, both security and political.