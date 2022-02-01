HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that the talks of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with US President Joe Biden touched upon issues including the Iranian nuclear negotiations, Afghanistan and the energy crisis.

His Excellency added in statements to Al-Jazeera: We are taking advantage of the open channels with Washington and Tehran to bring our views closer, and we are interested in reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue because that is a factor of stability for the region.

He continued, “We are trying to encourage the Iranian side to take positive initiatives towards the countries of the region.”

** Afghanistan

His Excellency also indicated that His Highness’s talks with Biden discussed continuing to deal with the Afghan issue.

His Excellency stressed that boycotting Afghanistan and ignoring the crisis will not be in the interest of the Afghan people, adding: There are still obstacles facing humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

On the energy file, His Excellency said that energy issues in the world are not resolved in a short term and need collective action, noting that Qatar explained in talks with President Biden its view on the energy crisis.

** Qatar and NATO

In his speech, His Excellency stressed that “classifying Qatar as a major non-NATO ally reflects the strength of the relationship and provides partnership opportunities, as well as a recognition of our national interest in deepening defense and security cooperation with it.”