HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met today with HE Dr. Robert Habeck, German Deputy Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the economic fields, in addition to issues of common interest.
Foreign Minister Meets German Vice Chancellor
