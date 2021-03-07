His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Yemen, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Yemeni file.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed, during the meeting, the firm position of the State of Qatar regarding the importance of preserving the unity of Yemen and achieving its security and stability.

He noted the need to end the state of war, adopt dialogue and a political solution, achieve national reconciliation, and return to the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue agreed upon by the political forces and all spectrums of the Yemeni people as a basis for ending this crisis.

His Excellency also called for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No. 2216.