His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the meetings of the regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States, which were held today at the ministerial level, discussed many issues and files that concern the affairs of Arab countries.

His Excellency stated in a joint press conference with His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, at the conclusion of the work of the 155th session of the League Council at the ministerial level chaired by the State of Qatar, that there was agreement on many matters in the joint Arab work, adding, “We hope that It represents a tangible beginning that rises to the aspirations of the Arab peoples. “

His Excellency described the atmosphere in which the meetings were held positively, and congratulated His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the Council’s approval to renew him as Secretary-General for a second term, wishing him success and success.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, “We discussed many issues of concern to the affairs of Arab countries, foremost among which is the Palestinian issue and joint Arab action.”

In response to a question about the relations between the State of Qatar and Turkey and Iran, and talking about their interference in the affairs of Arab countries, His Excellency said, “There is confusion between bilateral relations between countries and relations within the framework of the Arab League, and we refuse to interfere in the internal affairs of the State of Qatar or any other country and each.” A state has the right to maintain its security and sovereignty, and to take appropriate measures to achieve this. “

On the Qatari-Egyptian relations, and the meeting held today between His Excellency and His Excellency Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, “We witnessed the Al-Ula summit, and there was a statement that ended the Gulf crisis, and there was a meeting between two delegations for Qatar and Egypt, We in the State of Qatar and the brothers in Egypt look at matters positively and strive for a return of warmth to their relations. Today’s meeting with Minister Shukri was characterized by a positive spirit and optimism for the return of relations to normal.

In response to a question about dealing with the new American administration and its position on the Palestinian issue, His Excellency reiterated Qatar’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause within the framework of UN Security Council resolutions, international legitimacy decisions, the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. And the Arab countries will deal positively with everyone who deals with the Palestinian issue in a positive way.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, announced that His Excellency Mr. Sabri Boukadoum, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, informed him of Algeria’s readiness and willingness to assume its responsibility to host the next Arab summit, indicating that the preparations for the summit have been completed, but the problem is in the cases of closure Imposed by the Corona pandemic (Covid-19) crisis.

His Excellency added that the pandemic complicates the situation regarding holding the Arab summit, but all the preparations and preparations are ready, and we are waiting for the date that the Algerian side will present to the General Secretariat of the Arab League, which will transfer it to the Arab member states, expressing his hope that it will be within a few months.