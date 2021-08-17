HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met yesterday in Amman, with HE Dr. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, ways of developing friendship bonds, and the achievements made between the two brotherly countries at the political and economic levels, in addition to coordination in regional issues, especially the Palestinian issue.

Unifying joint efforts

During the meeting, it was stressed the need to unify joint efforts, bring Arab viewpoints closer, strengthen regional dialogue mechanisms and establish its bases in order to achieve security and stability in the region.

At the end of the meeting, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a joint press conference with His Excellency the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, expressed his thanks for the good reception and the usual hospitality and warmth from the Jordanian government and people, and stressed that the State of Qatar values ​​the relationship that It links it with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and looks forward to increasing opportunities for bilateral cooperation to be at the level of ambition of the leadership of the two brotherly countries.

His Excellency referred to the review of the results of the visit of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Jordan and the joint meeting with his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

He pointed to the commitment of the leadership of the two countries to develop relations on an ongoing basis, expressing the appreciation of the State of Qatar for the prominent positive role that the Kingdom plays in the region, and pointing to the continuous coordination between the two countries in various regional and international files.

His Excellency indicated that the meeting touched on the economic files and the developmental role of Qatari investments in Jordan, praising the positive role and constructive contribution of the Jordanian brothers in Qatar, describing them as “the best representative of Jordan.”

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated the need for initiatives to be based on clear foundations and sustainable future goals that live up to the aspirations of the Arab peoples and the goals of joint Arab action.

On the Arab issue, His Excellency said that the meeting touched on the latest issues facing the region and of Arab affairs, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, and other issues related to common Arab security, with emphasis on the importance of alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and emphasizing that the solution in Palestine must exist. on international legitimacy and enforcement of international law.

He added that the meeting discussed the developments in the Syrian situation and the importance of reaching a political solution. He also pointed out the importance of Iraq’s stability and support for its government.

On Afghanistan, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the meeting discussed the need to preserve the political gains resulting from the meetings and meetings in Doha, stressing the importance of the safe exit of Western diplomats from Afghanistan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also tweeted on his official Twitter page, saying: “A brotherly meeting brought me together with His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, during my visit to Jordan today. We discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between our two brotherly countries, in addition to a number of regional issues, especially the Palestinian issue.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Ayman Safadi said, “The meeting came as a continuation of the meeting between His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” stressing that bilateral work and cooperation are continuing between the two brotherly countries.

He also explained that the meeting reviewed regional issues, especially the Palestinian issue, in addition to the role played by the State of Qatar to contribute to peace in Afghanistan, expressing his thanks to the State of Qatar for providing support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).