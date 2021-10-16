HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar considers the preservation and protection of human rights as one of the strategic pillars of its foreign policy, and an essential factor for achieving prosperity and peace.

Commenting on Qatar’s victory in the membership of the Human Rights Council, His Excellency said – on his official account on Twitter – “Qatar’s victory today for membership in the Human Rights Council, with the support of 182 countries, confirms Qatar’s continuous efforts to promote human rights and culminates in its noble efforts in international issues.”

His Excellency Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, announced that Qatar had won membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council in elections held yesterday at the organization’s headquarters in New York, to choose members of the Human Rights Council for a period of three years starting in January 2022.

Qatar, which ran on behalf of the Asian and Pacific Group, obtained in a direct secret ballot 182 votes in the Human Rights Council, which consists of 47 member states, elected by secret ballot.