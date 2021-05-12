The State of Qatar stressed the need for a unified decision by the member states of the League of Arab States to move widely in international institutions and forums, in order to support the brotherly Palestinian people, and to stop the Israeli attacks, many of which amount to war crimes, and prevent their recurrence.

This came in the State of Qatar’s speech delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the extraordinary session of the League of Arab States Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers, which was held presumably under the presidency of the State of Qatar, the current chairman of the League Council.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the occupied city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are witnessing a fierce escalation campaign carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, represented by the increase in the pace of Judaization and settlements, to reach a stage that can only be described as ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians and all that is not Jewish before. Jewish settlers, who confessed to stealing Palestinian homes in front of the cameras, under the eyes of the Israeli occupation forces.

His Excellency added, “The issue is not the process of individual ownership of some houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, but rather a link within a scheme implemented by radical settlement associations in the Arab neighborhoods and considers it a religious and national duty to uproot the Arabs and replace them, with the support of the Israeli government and even Israeli law.”

“Since its decision to annex Jerusalem, Israel has carried out large-scale settlement and Judaization operations, leaving nothing but the Noble Sanctuary, which they want us to get used to when settlers storm it and attack worshipers in it under the protection of weapons. And on these days, the Israeli occupation forces repeatedly stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired sound bombs and bullets.” And to terrorize the worshipers without any regard for the sanctity of the blessed month of Ramadan and in clear disregard for the feelings of Muslims around the world as if they are certain that they will survive these flagrant violations of human rights without accountability.

He added, “The State of Qatar calls on Arab and Islamic countries and the international community as a whole to confront this despicable racist approach that has continued for decades against Islamic and Christian holy sites and rituals as well, and this confrontation begins with the cessation of all forms of support for the Israeli occupation forces.”

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the indiscriminate Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip yesterday, which caused martyrs and injuries among civilians, including women and children, is a condemned and unacceptable criminal attack and contributes to aggravating the situation and pours more oil on the fire of the burning conditions in occupied Jerusalem.

His Excellency reaffirmed the firm position of the State of Qatar on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the exercise of their religious rights and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said, “The State of Qatar is counting on this meeting to announce a unified and effective Arab position in order to stop these attacks and violations, prevent their recurrence and represent support for the brothers in Palestine, those who struggle for our Islamic and Christian religious sanctities before they fight for their freedom and independence.”

His Excellency stated that this dangerous circumstance that the Palestinian cause is going through makes it necessary for all Palestinian factions to transcend the differences and narrow personal interests, to give priority to the supreme interest, to stand together in the face of these violations and to work together in order to achieve the aspirations of the great people of Palestine in liberation and liberation from this brutal occupation that It does not observe sanctity, is not concerned with the law, and it does not give consideration to the entire international community.

His Excellency hoped that the meeting would produce results that would strengthen the Arab and Palestinian position in international forums, and on which to base practical action at the international diplomatic level from the Arab League and Arab countries to protect the Palestinian people.

He said, “It will be standing together that will frustrate the usual Israeli approach to imposing laws and customs specific to this country outside the framework of international law.”

His Excellency saluted the brotherly Palestinian people in occupied Jerusalem for their “legendary steadfastness and their confrontation with bare chests of the occupation bullets and their fall as martyrs and wounded in the cause of their just cause and their legitimate right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”