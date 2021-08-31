HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to avoid any humanitarian or political crisis in Afghanistan.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter: “I was pleased today to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven and discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan. It is necessary to concerted international efforts to avoid any humanitarian or political crisis inside Afghanistan, which could cause major repercussions on the stability of Afghanistan and the region.” .

Earlier today, the State of Qatar participated in the G7 ministerial meeting on Afghanistan via video communication technology.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy, and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the humanitarian, security and political situation in Afghanistan, developments in the process of evacuating civilians, as well as the necessary international efforts to ensure a peaceful transition that guarantees the protection of civilians and preserves the gains and rights of the Afghan people.

The participants in the meeting expressed their thanks to the State of Qatar for its continuous efforts to achieve stability in Afghanistan and preserve the rights of the Afghan people.